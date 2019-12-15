: 10 Mistakes that Most People Make

Guidelines for Feeding a Dog

How much food should you feed your dog to eat? You will know that you are not feeding your dog well if it shows signs these of poor nutrition. There are human foods that you can read more here which you should never give to our dog because they are harmful to it. Food poisoning will make your dogs show these signs. There are specific foods for different breeds of dogs. These are more tips for feeding your dog.

There is little to worry if the dog has been feeding freely yet its weight is healthy because it can eat a variety of dog food options. Foods that will prevent the dog from gaining weight are recommended if the dog is gaining too much weight. Give your dog enough exercises to help it lose weight. You should also be concerned when your dog is losing weight drastically by providing with food that will help you to gain weight.

Feed your dog on a balanced diet. Carbohydrates will make the dog energetic, and grain dog foods will prevent it from constipating. Proteins will be the muscles and bones of your dog. Give your dog a considerable amount of fats and oils to boost absorption of vitamins but regulate the fats and oils because the weight of the dog should be largely made of proteins. You can click to find out specific vegetables that are suitable for dogs because dogs also need vitamins all the vegetables are not mandatory in a dog’s diet. The dog should only feed on food that has natural preservatives. Your dog can also have protein and vitamin dog supplements.

Your dog may be overeating each time you offer it its special food, but that should not be allowed thus control the food portions in such cases. You have to consider factors like the age, weight, health condition and more of the dog to establish the right control food portions to give to it. Have a feeding schedule for the dog. Give the dog enough time for it to eat without distractions. An hour or thirty minutes is enough for the dog to eat to its satisfaction. Take eight to twelve hours before you feed the dog again after it has eaten to allow it to have enough time for digestion and absorption of nutrients because if the dog eats within those hours the nutrients in the food will go to waste for it will not be hungry. Understand the behavior of your dog when it is hungry. Avoid mistakes like over-treating the dog, feeding the dog leftover from the table, interchanging pet foods, giving the dog bones and others when feeding your dog.

