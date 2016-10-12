3 Entertainment Tips from Someone With Experience

People and Dogs

You might not be aware of it but to own a dog means to be responsible for its care, and the more you provide this care the more benefit you get. It is an individualized process to look for the right companion pet. This is because every person in unique with unique needs and desires. This is also true for every dog breed you can find. Where these different breeds came from cannot be fully know but we can read many stories about where they came about, but they were all bred with a purpose and these purposes have been used all over the world. There are two uses for dogs that we can see and one of them is to help the man in work or doing certain tasks, and the other is simply to be a companion or pet.

Both uses for dogs necessarily includes companionship, one as an ally or a co-worker, and the other as a social associate. Dogs can be relied upon as a companion and because of this they are said to enter with a relationship with their human where there is a give and take connection. Real bonding with a dog makes the owner gain many benefits from it. Companionship with a dog carries it with a positional attitude and the owner benefits from being able to be in charge of his dog. When you are in charge, this means that you are also responsible for his care. You give him regular sustenance. You take your dog out when it ones to relieve itself. When it becomes restless, you exercise it. When it is sick, you bring it to the vet. But you gain a lot in return like his loyalty, devotion and trust but these you are not entitled to these things if you don’t care for your dog. This is no wonder why many dog owners report attachments to their dogs that are as strong as their attachments to their best friends.

However, many owners do care for their dogs but they neglect to train them. Dogs are not like humans, they don’t think like us, but what they do is to respond to patterns that we show them and they are very sensitive to these cues that is why most people think that they have cognitive abilities. This means that there is a difference between training a dog and training a child.

The reason why you need to train them though offers several benefits. A dog’s life can be saved if he is trained. If you always train them with commands, you will have voice control over your dog. If you can get back your dog to you with works it could spare his life. Teaching them basic manners would also allow you to take them along without embarrassment or injury. Training allows you to understand them better.

Source: puppy pictures