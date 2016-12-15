5 Key Takeaways on the Road to Dominating Resources

Comprehensive Guide to Buying Koi Fish

The collection and breeding of the Japanese freshwater fish called “Koi” is a popular trend these days. Due to the inherent and natural colors as well as the durability of this species of fish, it’s no longer a secret that a lot of people fancy it as a hobby.

If you’re one of those hoping to start collecting Koi for the first time, you must know how to find the right specimens. Even though the process of buying appears to be straightforward and simple, the fact is there are some very important things you must learn first.

The first thing you want to ensure is you buy from a credible and legitimate source. The thing with Koi is that not all of them are of good quality, suggesting that you could end up purchasing a kind that’s unhealthy or was not subjected to quarantine measures. It is important to dig deeper on the legitimacy and identity of the supplier because that’s the only way you will be able to know where your Koi comes from.

When purchasing Koi, one very important step you never should skip is visiting the shop. You never should rely on photos and videos sent to you online. It’s not like you’re buying an iPhone or a watch. The actual visit allows you to examine the fish closely, the purpose is obviously to see if it is healthy and does not wear any fungus or parasites.

As a potential buyer, you have the right to ask pertinent questions about the fish, including its history. The failure to provide a full account of the origin of the Koi, including the information on how it was transported is proof that the deal in acquiring it is shady.

You also want to know if the fish underwent quarantine and for how long. The most ideal quarantine period is three weeks at least.

Of course, you would want to learn the common types of Koi. The truth is it makes zero sense if you don’t know what you’re getting because you might end up getting disappointed with the kind of Koi you got. Be reminded that if you get a young and immature fish, you shouldn’t expect it to wear the same color once it matures because it’ll definitely change. Therefore, it is better to choose a full-grown Koi if you are really very specific about its color patterns and markings.

These days, you get the freedom to choose a highly specific type of Koi, with every single one of them having a particularly unique set of markings and trademark colors; for instance the Bekko has a white head and black spots, Asagi with blue and gray color combination, Kohaku with white and red markings, Kin Gin Rin wih gold and silver scales, and a lot more.

Source: http://www.mygardening411.com/2016/12/which-water-feature-works-in-your-garden/