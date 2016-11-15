5 Uses For Pets

What to Know About French Bulldogs? The origin of French bulldogs came from England as mini English Bulldogs. In 1860s, most French dog breeders and owners would crossed breed some of their English dogs to Britain with the French Terriers. French people became fond with this type of dogs which are later known as the “French Bulldog”. The bulldog was known to be a symbol of the English culture, so when the breed came back to Great Britain, it had made issues and conflicts. There would be a lot of similarities of the English Bulldogs and the French Bulldogs but their sizes would be different. These little and small bulldogs have bat ears that are long and erect. They have a strong muzzle and their noses would be the same to that of a Pug. They have square-shaped heads but would not be as large compared to the English Bulldogs. They also have rounded foreheads. These French Bulldogs have wider shoulders than their backs and they would be also pear-shaped. Their fur would come in a variety of colors like fawn, brindle, white or a mix of the three and it’s fur would be soft and short. Most likely, they would have large eyes and under-bites. These French Bulldogs are amazing companions. They are sweet and fun to play with. They have fun and exciting personalities and like to goof off sometimes. These French Bulldogs would get along well with other animals and people but often to have a strong relationship with one person. Living without companionship, these French Bulldogs would not be having quality lives they deserved. You should never buy a dog if you are not willing to do your duties and responsibilities as a dog owner or breeder. They love people and would enjoy being with them.

If you have the patience, they can be trained easily but do not use jerking or hitting as a training technique. They would do well with treats and verbal praises as rewards for showing a positive behavior. You should be careful when giving too much treats because they can gain weight easily.

You can easily buy these French bulldog puppies from breeders. But always remember, when buying these French bulldog puppies be sure to know what are the common problems this type of breed usually have. Be sure to never leave your bulldog alone in the water, their bodies are not built for swimming. These type of breed are very sensitive to extreme high or low temperatures. If they are in high temperature conditions, they would most likely get a heat stroke. It is a good thing to keep them in cool but not freezing temperatures. It is not necessary to have a backyard, they can still be active indoors. As a good dog owner, it is very important to know what your responsibilities and duties are.