6 Facts About Options Everyone Thinks Are True

Outstanding Qualities of The African Cichlids If you love and enjoy fish the African Cichlid is a creature of a kind. Although, at first glance it is possible to confuse them with a saltwater fish, these amazing creatures are actually fresh water fish found in East Africa. They are common in Lake Tanganyika, Lake Victoria, and even Lake Malawi. Cichlids are the perfect way of getting some more exposure for those who have already tried keeping saltwater fish as a hobby or as pets. Outlined below are some of the Cichlids’ characteristics. Cichlids are quite hardy These fish are very much hardy in comparison to most of the salt and freshwater fish that are kept as pets. The fish need an alkaline environment to survive, which is easy to manage. This is because one can easily turn neutral water into alkaline water for the fish. If you live in a place where the water is soft, there are a number of methods you might use to change the water. Most individuals use corals and rocks to keep the water alkaline providing a good environment for the fish. Breading the fish is quite simple thanks to the tolerance they have to certain pH levels.

Various Species

There are over 1200 species of Cichlids in the three largest lakes in Africa. Aquarists are constantly researching, identifying, and collecting new species. The Cichlids that have already been classified represent a third of the available population. Some Cichlids measure up to 9 inches and such a size makes them very popular. The average Cichlids will be 4 to 6 inches, which is larger than some of the sizes found in other fish. They are Aggressive The Cichlids aggressive characteristic is more advantageous than it is a disadvantage. One of these advantages is that they can be kept in a crowded environment together with other fish. This environment makes it challenging for the Cichlid to target it’s victims. A big number of fish per square meter can be kept if they are being bred in a crowded environment. This gives room a for variety of fish that are in different sizes and colors. Unique Behavior The social and energy levels in Cichlids increase whenever they see an individual near them. The Cichlids tend to move closer to the glass looking hungry whenever someone comes close to the aquarium or tank. These kinds of fish consume a lot of food and are very heavy feeders. They eat anything given to them whether it’s harmful or not. Some such as quality peacocks and haps use distinct methods in order to get food. They tend to bury themselves in sand and play dead. This mechanism allows them to attract the prey. They have a Long Life Span The fish live relatively longer, hence you can enjoy more time with them.