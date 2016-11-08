6 Facts About Pets Everyone Thinks Are True

SERVICE DOG TRAINING – THE SECRET TO WELL-BEHAVED DOGS

The idea that guard dogs can also work as service dogs are so far from the truth, but those who have been trained as service dogs can still be trained to become a guard dog, but not necessarily the other way around. The reason for this is because, service gods are mostly trained to assist visual and hearing impaired persons rather than become guard dogs; though as mentioned earlier, they can be easily trained for it too. Clearly, choosing which ones to train to become service dogs require certain traits and characteristics displayed by the animals in order for them to get selected.

Chosen service dogs must display some or all of these traits such as slow temperament, a quick and alert disposition, a solid emotional makeup, must be in the peak of health, fantastic patience and displays a keen understanding of what humans need, and most of all, is extremely loyal and obedient.

If you are thinking of letting your dog undergo ptsd service dog training, make sure that you do a thorough research about it first. This is because, undergoing training is not as easy as it sounds – you have to be emotionally and financially ready, as well as you must also have the time available to dedicate yourself and your pet to the training; and last but not the least, decide on which special type of training it is that you want your dog to undergo.

Indeed, choosing to undergo ptsd service dog training is not an easy task. Plus, it would take a long time for you to earn the dedication and loyalty of your pet – the kind that could only be bred by going through such level of training.

The primary job of a service dog is to assist those individuals who cannot see or hear, as well as for mobility needs, and also to serve as a guide or as a watchdog for anything that might pose grave dangers to his owner.

Training to become a full-fledged service dog must start out while the pup is still very young, usually, just a couple of months after birth up until they are grown. They must start getting familiar with their collar and vest early on since this is an integral part of becoming a fully grown guard dog. Truly, training to become a service dog is not an easy path and will entail huge responsibilities both for the owner and the dog itself.

