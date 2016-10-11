Case Study: My Experience With Fish

Fish Tank Maintenance and Setup for Beginners Aquariums are highly entertaining and fun when properly maintained. Maintenance and care of your aquarium is crucial to a rewarding experience, not to mention the health of your fish and aquatic plants. Here is a bit of information to get you started. The first thing that you should do is ensure that the gravel, rocks, the tank itself, and your ornaments are thoroughly washed before placing them into the tank. Forgetting to clean the tank or any of its accessories could poison the fish or not allow the proper level of bacteria to develop. Since you are going to have to cycle your aquarium during the first stages of ownership, selecting the hardiest fish is very important. When purchasing fish, make sure that they are healthy and are alert and active. Hyperactivity or anxious fish are a sign of neglect.

What Do You Know About Pets

Cycling the tank is an important first step once you’ve bought your aquarium because the aquatic environment needs time to develop to proper amount of bacteria. Since cycling is stressful to fish, only the hardiest fish should be placed in the aquarium during this time. Cycling is necessary because it allows the proper amount of bacteria to develop. Don’t forget to purchase a fresh water testing kit so that you can monitor the levels of chemicals in the tank so that the environment is right for your fish and plants. Cycling the tank allows the bacteria that decompose ammonia, nitrate, and nitrite to get to the right levels so you have a happy, healthy aquarium. Alternatively, you can cycle the aquarium without fish by adding ammonia, which simulates the ammonia excreted by fish waste. the entire process should last between two to eight weeks.

Smart Tips For Uncovering Products

A new aquarium requires quite a few things for maintenance and the initial setup. Obviously, you need an aquarium, a filter, and lighting. As you put your aquarium together, you might want to buy gravel, decorations, water conditioner, and adequate amounts of fish food. Depending on the type of fish that you plan to have in your aquarium, you might also need a water heater to keep the temperature consistent, especially in the case of tropical fish. Lastly, you should maintain and clean your aquarium. Cleaning the aquarium is one of the most important aspects of ownership. Depending on the type and effectiveness of your filter, you should clean your aquarium at least monthly, but ideally once a week. Properly maintained, aquariums can be a source of fun and entertainment. Check out this website to find out more information about getting started or for additional tips on maintaining your aquarium.