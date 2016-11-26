Dog Nation Announces Third Annual Best Friend’s Friend Contest

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Etowah, TN)—Dog Nation, one of the internet’s most popular websites dedicated to canines and their owners, is excited to announce the launch of their third annual Best Friend’s Friend Contest. As they have done in previous years, the site’s owners are opening up the polls for dog lovers around the nation to nominate their favorite dog shelters and rescues to receive one of three monetary prizes as well as a chance to gain fame among Dog Nation’s readers on the contest’s historic winner’s page.

Rodney Blow, a representative of Dog Nation, commented “Although it’s difficult to track down exact data on the subject, it’s estimated that somewhere around 4 million dogs arrive in shelters and rescues every single year. As anyone who has ever cared for a dog can attest to, it takes money to ensure that they receive everything they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, not many shelters get the financial assistance they need, and this results in a high rate of euthanization. This breaks our hearts, and the Best Friend’s Friend contest was born out of a sincere desire to do our part to stop it.”

Nominations for the Best Friend’s Friend Contest will be open for the last quarter of the year between October 1st and December 31st, 2016. Anyone can nominate their favorite shelter or rescue by navigating to the contest page, clicking the nomination link at the top, and filling out the short form. Nominations will automatically close on the last day of the year, and voting will officially be open from January 1st to February 28th, 2017. Three monetary prizes of $500, $300, and $100 will be awarded to the winners, along with other cool benefits that will help shelters get the word out about their efforts. Full details about the Best Friend’s Friend dog rescue contest are available at www.dognation.net.

As Blow goes on to say, “While we realize that we can’t do everything, we’ve decided not to sit on the sidelines and do nothing. We’re intent on making a difference to dogs in need, and we encourage our readers to participate by nominating an organization before the deadline and then making sure they get as many votes as possible at the top of the year. The Dog Nation team sincerely believes that by working together we can save many more of our beloved canine friends.”

About Dog Nation:

The team at Dog Nation shares the information that dog lovers and dog owners want about dog breeds, canine health, behavior issues, and pet nutrition. If its canine related, readers will find it at Dog Nation. Using their years of expertise gained through working with many different dogs, the sites owner’s discuss everything from causes and solutions for dog diseases and ailments to training a new puppy.

