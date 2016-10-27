Finding Similarities Between Dogs and Life

3 German Shepherd Breeder Qualities You Should Look For Alert, watchful, curious, obedient, and courageous are just some of the words used to describe the trustworthy dog breed that is the German shepherd. It’s easy and effortless for German shepherds to match their owner’s level of activity, which is why they have become a popular choice for a lot of people wanting to become pet owners. As if that weren’t enough to convince you, the German shepherd breed also makes a great attack and guard dog, keeping their owner safe at all times. Of course, it’s always encouraged that people check adoption centers before they buy a dog, but if you really want a new puppy for yourself, there are some reputable German shepherd breeders out there. Don’t know how to spot a good breeder? Read this short list to learn more. 1. Genuinely Cares for Their Litter – Puppy mills and other illegal breeding operations breed puppies to be able to make a profit. That’s why they don’t care if a buyer is fit to raise a puppy – as long as they’re spending good money, that’s all that matters. A good German shepherd breeder won’t just give up their puppies to anyone, making sure that the buyer is responsible and able to care for the little pup they’re trying to buy. Before being able to buy from a legitimate breeder, you will be asked to take part in an interview and to provide documents proving your ability to care for a puppy. 2. Open with Their Kennel – It’s possible to tour the inside of a kennel if a German shepherd breeder is legitimate. This will allow you to inspect where the puppies are kept, as well as the conditions that they’re made to live in. If a breeder doesn’t want you to enter the kennel, and if they conduct all transactions outside, you should know better than to pursue the purchase.

