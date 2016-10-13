Finding Ways To Keep Up With Pets

Understanding Dog Grooming When dogs are groomed they should be like humans who observe ways to be so, but they are quite helpless when they are made to stop what they want to do like roll on the ground, chew on their fur, or lick their coats. So even when they are allowed to do all these, they still need help at grooming because it is not just about looking and smelling good. This is because good dog grooming includes taking into consideration the overall health condition of your dog. Brushing them several times a week for instance does not only cut down on hairballs, it is also a powerful method to enhance performance and health. Dog grooming actually allows you to see health conditions before they even get worse or threaten you dog’s life. Taking a look inside the ear and sniffing it is an important routine check for dogs. They should smell like absolutely nothing. If they’re red or inflamed, if you see a lot of debris, or if they just smell stinky like a pair of socks, this shows that there is infection.

A dog that is particularly active does not need regular nail trimming since their activities already keep their nails in their proper condition. But here’s the thing, long nails, including the dew claws on the inner paws, can grow into toe pads and skin, causing pain and infection.

When doing complete dog grooming you need to take time and great care and physical ability with the use of the right tools and methods of doing them. Fundamentally, a typically trained professional can handle tricky procedures safely and more humanely because this is their occupation. Not every groomer is perfect so you should find the best professional dog groomer if you wish to entrust this task over to them. You can easily start with a recommendation form a friend, veterinarian, boarding kennel, dog trainer, pet supply store or animal shelter. There are also registered or certified groomers by professional associations or grooming schools but this is not regulated by government agencies. Another thing that you can look into is to check or evaluate the grooming facility. Is the facility well-lit? Is the facility clean? Are there cages for every size of dog? Does the facility keep complete pet records including not only the grooming but also medical, vaccination and emergency contact information? Check out the level of knowledge of their staff members and if they really care for animals. Are they gentle when they handle pets? So there has to be a careful evaluation and observation of how they take care of pets especially when there is no owner around.