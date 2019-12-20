How Does a VPN Work? Is it Safe to Use It?

In recent years, VPNs have become extremely popular and it is not difficult to see why. Many people use VPNs to unblock websites. Moreover, our online presence is becoming increasingly insecure with a growing number of tech-savvy hackers and several organizations that want to collect data from us. Consequently, many people switch to use VPNs. Of reality, there are a lot of issues and dilemmas surrounding this development. Is the use of a VPN secure, for example? Are VPNs legal or unlawful? Continue to read as we go further into the topics.

Let’s remind you what to expect before we continue to address common questions on VPN apps. First of all, we must clarify how VPNs work. You are able to conclude on the health of VPNs by knowing the technologies that empower them. Also, we would hereby answer a lot of questions frequently asked.

How does a VPN work?

You may know that VPN refers to the virtual private network, but many Internet users still don’t know what that means. So let’s talk first of all about how VPNs keep you safe online.

Normally, we count on our ISP (Internet Servicer) to get us to a particular page while connected to the Web. It also interacts with that link. We now know that we have viewed this page and that everyone, including the police, any law enforcement agency or even marketing companies, can see this information in case it is shared with them by your ISP. This can be a problem for people who concerns about their privacy status.

A VPN functions in this way as an agent that safeguards your privacy. If you are using a VPN, you query the VPN first in an encrypted message instead of simply “calling” for your ISP. VPNs can then decode and return to this document and connect to the website. The website does not know who you are because you did not directly apply to access it. Thanks to the VPN encryption, the ISP is also kept in the dark. If someone would like to figure out who has viewed such content online, the VPN is the only way available. Nevertheless, reputable VPN providers are specifically designed not to monitor where they deliver data, which ensures that the VPN provider does not know who had access to specific information and is simply not in a position to disclose any details on you.

Will you violate the law if you use a VPN?

Generally, it can be said that in the majority of countries, VPNs are 100% legal to use. Nonetheless, some variations still remain. Countries with authoritarian regimes also rely on knowledge flow control, and VPNs are illegal there. There are countries like China, Turkey, Iran, Russia and several others that we’re worried about. It should also be noted that some countries enforce regulations that require VPN services to hand over their user data if requested, so choosing a provider that does not hold any user activity data is especially important.

Therefore, it is perfectly legal to use the best VPN available right now in most countries, but illegal operations carried out with VPN still – of course – are illegal. As a result the most reliable VPN services are stopping such activities such as child pornography, abuse, stealing, intrusion and dissemination of viruses from using their software.

Will the VPNs used be detected by the ISP?

With a VPN, although your own ISP now does not see your business, there is still the issue of the ISP that provides your VPN provider with the Web. Your online activity will be fully visible to this ISP without additional features. Nonetheless, reliable VPN services are using one or more of the following features to preserve the privacy of their users.

To begin with, VPN providers will prevent being in charge of your name and identity by entitling you to anonymously buy a VPN membership and allow payment methods such as Bitcoin and PayPal. Firstly, operators can protect users, as their ISPs aim to track their activities, by ensuring that their company does not contain any user activity or data logs.

Eventually, some VPNs often give multiple users the same IP address, which ensures that any operation with that IP address cannot be tracked back to a single user. You will secure your activities and other data from all ISPs and websites if you choose a service that follows such protections – and you will not be monitored while using a VPN program.

How to ensure you are safe while using a VPN?

That VPN is designed for easy safeguarding of your private data. You only need to connect to a secure server in order to become anonymous online. We have a few ideas, though, on how to properly use a VPN.

??Jurisdiction: Make sure you know where it comes from before using a VPN. Ideally, you want a country VPN which recognizes how important privacy and personal information is to protect. You don’t want a VPN from a 14-Eyes Alliance national, otherwise.

??Privacy Policy and Conditions: Indeed, we understand that it can be boring to read legal documents. Take your time to study the privacy policy and the terms and conditions for the chosen VPN. It helps you to ensure whether personal data was gathered or exchanged with third parties in the past.

??VPN Protocol & Encryption: VPNs are provided with different VPN protocols and encryption standards. For now, we consider using the OpenVPN-supporting, AES-256 encryption VPN. You should be 100 percent safe online in this mix.

??Kill-Switch: A kill-switch is a VPN feature which stops your web connection when you lose a stable server link. This means that your private information will not spill electronically if a safe link declines.

??Fine-Tuning & Customizing: Ultimately, don’t think about getting into the configuration of your VPN. Choose to run the VPN on system initialization for the best possible security. Many VPNs do come with split tunneling, which enables you to use a VPN connection only for certain programs.