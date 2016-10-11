Learning The “Secrets” of Pets

Benefits of Feeding Your Dog on a Fixed Schedule We in the modern world are so used to having food available all the time, and to eating whenever we like. That’s perhaps why a lot of us leave food in our dogs’ bowls day in and day out. Unless your veterinarian suggested such free feeding for your particular dog, there are significant advantages to feeding your pet regular and separate meals instead. The following are the key reasons fixed meals are better for your dog and even for you: Easier Housetraining

The 10 Best Resources For Pets

Housetraining success has a lot to do with giving your puppy enough opportunities to poop and pee when and where he should. If you know when the food went in, you’ll have a more accurate idea when it’ll come out. Let’s say your puppy just went for a toilet break and he has urinated. If you’re unaware of when he ate last, you’ll also be unaware of when he might poop, and that makes it more likely that he’ll cause a scene inside your home. This isn’t only disgusting clean up, but each time your dog eliminates indoors, he’s also learning the lesson that indoors is where he should poop.

Doing Pets The Right Way

Easier Dog Health Monitoring Both you and your dog stand to benefit from his regular, separate feeding instead of you keeping his bowl full all the time. Perhaps it’s time for your pet’s regular checkup, or perhaps you’ve brought him to the vet because he looks a little under the weather. Note that dog food can be a haven for bacteria. So do discard the leftovers and make sure to wash that bowl with soap and hot water no less than twice everyday. Behavior Management Let’s say you have two dogs, and one of them is always bullying the other one. Most likely, the pushier dog is also hogging the food you have provided in their communal bowl. As part of your plan to handle the dogs’ behavior, feed them regularly and separately. This means the less aggressive can get his share of the food, and the more aggressive one will not be rewarded for food hogging. As Aid to Training Feeding your dog regular meals keeps you aware of when he’ll likely go hungry. If you know when he’s hungry, you can use it as an advantage in your training plan. If you train when he’s hungry, food is going to be more important to him. In many cases, when someone says his dog isn’t working for food or isn’t motivated by it, it turns out the pet’s bowl is always refilled the whole day. Such dogs are l ike people with a fat trust fund–they won’t feel an urge to work to earn more money.