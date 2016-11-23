NextDayKoi.com Joins Efforts To Save U.S. Koi Industry

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Kernersville, NC)—NextDayKoi.com, a premier supplier of live Koi for pond hobbyists across the U.S., recently announced their company has officially joined forces with others in the Koi keeping space in an effort to save the industry. The company is calling on customers to help them raise awareness about regulation changes affecting the industry and to take action to stop it from negatively impacting what they do.

“Right now, the Koi keeping industry is facing a very serious threat. The Center for Invasive Species Prevention – a private, non-government organization – has petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to add 43 species to the Injurious Species list. These species would include Cyprinus carpio, which is more commonly known as koi fish,” said Casey LeFever of NextDayKoi.com.

LeFever went on to say, “This would mean that we would no longer be able to transport Koi across state lines, making it impossible to continue providing koi fish for sale. Unfortunately, the fact that the Koi keeping industry employs thousands and generates millions in revenue means that passing this sort of legislation would impact tax revenue and ultimately the U.S. economy.”

In order to help put a stop to this action, the team at NextDayKoi.com has joined forces with the National Aquaculture Association, a private organization that is currently working to formulate a plan for the most effective and efficient way to fight and oppose placing Cyprinus carpio on the Injurious Species list. The company is receiving regular updates from the National Aquaculture Association and is disseminating these updates to their customers via their newsletter.

In addition, NextDayKoi.com is asking their customers to spread the word by sharing the blog post they’ve created about this issue with anyone they know who is involved in the koi industry. They are also encouraging those who oppose this legislation to contact US Fish and Wildlife Services, as well as their elected officials to let their voices be heard. More details about how to do so as well as a template email is available at

As LeFever continued, “From the koi pond hobbyists to those who rely on this industry to make their living, this legislation could have a huge impact on both personal and a large-scale economic levels. We believe wholeheartedly that our opinions and those of our customers should matter, and we look forward to continuing to raise our voices in unison.”

