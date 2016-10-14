On Dogs: My Experience Explained

The Best Dog Grooming Tips The fact is that having a dog is a nice idea but having the same dog walk around the house while emitting a foul smell is not such a cool thing. Keeping a dog clean and well groomed is not only good for the dog but also good for the aesthetics of the house. An incredible fact to highlight is that grooming a dog is not a complicated issue since the pet owner can even do some of the grooming themselves. An amazing fact to state is that a dog needs a bath just as much a human being needs a bath, but the goodness with dogs is that they do not need to be bathed as frequently as humans. It is vital to state the fact that the frequency of bathing will be determined by factors such as the dog’s breed and the environment in which the dog plays and lives in. Professionals trained in handling dogs recommend that dogs be washed at most once a week and during the bath do not use ordinary human soap but use shampoo that has been specifically formulated for dogs. It is an irrefutably true fact that brushing is vital for grooming since it helps to prevent skin irritation by removing dead hair from a dog’s coat before it mats. The other benefit of brushing is that it helps the dog owner to control where the hair is shed by having it shed in a brush instead of being all over the house. Brushing can be done as many times as possible and the major guideline is that the longer the hair of the dog the more frequent the brushing needs to be done. When brushing a dog the dog owner needs to brush outwards from the skin from the ends of the hair and the person brushing can mist the cost of the dog using a grooming spray because this will help the brush to glide more smoothly through any snags and mats.

An amazing fact is that a pedicure is also essential for a dog unless it is a very active outdoor dog. Trimming of nails can be done on a regular basis ranging from a weekly or monthly basis. Nail trimming is a scary activity for both dogs and owners thus the best way to build a great nail trimming experience is to begin to trim the nails of the dog while it is still very young so that it can learn to be comfortable with the process. Another vital fact is to use a clipper designed for trimming dog nails and not just any random nail clipper. An amazing fact to highlight is that keeping a dog looking good and smelling nice helps keep the dog healthy.How to Achieve Maximum Success with Businesses