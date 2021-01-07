Positive Expectations Regarding Pot Odds Higher Than Card Odds

According to the PokerKing Blog, “chasing” hands is a common mistake new players make (many others too). Occurs when a player remains in the hand while possibly suggesting that the hand should be dirty. This applies to the entire hand, starting from the preflop betting round, as well as any other round on the river.

Apparently there are some who disagree and like to chase. They may not know what they are doing and how it will ruin their chip stack.

In an interesting column published in the February issue of “Ante Up” magazine, columnist Mark Brement, a seasoned professional who also teaches and coaches the game of poker, said: “When we play the speculative hand before the flop it is a to chase because we decided to play because the price is right. “

Here’s my answer: the “speculative hand” is based on guesswork, not knowledge. Would you rely on mere guesswork when deciding to invest your money, even if you didn’t have to work hard to get it? Also, if “the price is right” then it is not catching up; instead, you make good investment decisions based on knowing that the pot odds are higher than the card odds – the higher the better, the better. So the price is right! We call this Positive Expectation (PE). In the long run, that decision is sure to pay off.

However, there may be exceptions to all the rules. Brement gives an example of a limit Hold’em game in which Big Blind (BB) receives A-3. For convenience, let’s say it’s a club. He called preflop walks. Then the limp rose; BB and several others also called. There are 112 in the pot preflop.

BB hopes to catch three more suits to roll the nuts, at least two more on the flop, which will give him a sensible shot at a flush on a turn or river. But it was a dry flop with a single BB suit. An opponent bets on the flop; and he has only three BB fold suits.

Brement thought it was an “epic mistake.” Then, like luck, the turn and the river bring the running club to the board. BB will win the monster pot, but he folds to avoid investing more chips (the bet is doubled on turns and rivers) in the hands of his three clubs. Brement advises his readers to do some math.

