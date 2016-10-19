Practical and Helpful Tips: Pets

What Causes Dog Ear Infection and How Can They be Treated? Some dog breeds commonly have ear infections. Ear infection symptoms can be seen when dogs start scratching their ears, when they shake their heads, or when the ear is touched, the dog gets irritated or whimpers. Factors which causes ear infection are numerous and this includes bacterial infections, presence of ear mites, environment that is unhealthy, allergies on food, and improper dog hygiene. Ear infections can come to dogs who like playing in the mud, rolling it in or playing in the water, and if a dog has long ears. You can easily tell if your dog has outer ear infection. When the inside of a dog’s ears is unusually red, swollen, has a foul smell, and there is plenty of waxy discharges, then these are signs that the dog has an outer ear infection. The best treatment for this infection is an enzymatic treatment with hydrocortisone. Whether they are caused by bacteria or fungus this enzymatic treatment work extremely well. There are some dogs who have issues with hydrocortisone, and when this is the case you should get an enzymatic treatment that does not have this ingredient. Because infection in the ear causes swelling and itching, treatments with hydrocortisone helps remove these symptoms. Applying this in the dog’s ears can help relieve them of the symptoms in a quick manner. The more serious dog ear infections are those that are in the middle ear and the inner ear. This conditions should only be treated with the help of a veterinarian because they can become worse or incurable unless special treatment procedures are done.

The common problem of dogs with floppy ears is fungal infections, and more specifically yeast infections. The reason for this is because the ears restrict the air flow in the ears. Many floppy eared dogs also grow tiny hairs inside their ears that block the air flow even more than the skin flap of the ear.

Pet owners usually overlook these tiny hairs and only groomers are able to deal with them. IF you don’t want your dog with floppy ears to have ear infections, then it is important for them to have regular grooming and cleaning of the ears. If a dog doesn’t have floppy ears, they don’t usually get this fungal infection and the only time when their ears should be cleaned is when there is an excess of waxy discharge coming out from the ears. It can also be observed that dogs with non-floppy ears often clean themselves, and thus they have no problem with the highly important air flow in their ears.