Study: My Understanding of Organizations

Respecting Animal Rights

We can say that animals and human beings have some similarities in the sense that they have consciousness and they are also very responsive. Animals respond in different ways and if you ask pet owners, they can tell you that each animals is unique, precious in its own identity, and they should be cherished and protected. Since animals are lower than human beings, there are many people who believe that they cannot feel and that we should not be so concerned about animal welfare.

Animals deserve life, and there are some groups that do not give these rights and privileges to them. There are other who believe that humans are above all animals and makes a moral distinction between them. Another group would tell you that the feelings, and experiences of animals are much lower than a human being’s and thus should not be given the same status as a human has. These beliefs came from a faulty sense of righteousness and entitlements. That animals have rights will become significant if people will overcome their cognitive biases.

Animals should also be given the right to live in a clean and safe place. Humans have been known to wreak havoc on some sensitive ecosystems in the world like turning rainforests into flat plains and coral reefs into ocean deserts. Humans who destroy the natural ecosystem for their own gain are guilty of depriving animals a basic right to have a clean and safe home. That is why animal rights and the green movement are closely linked to each other.

One of the most popular displays of human greed is using animals for products for profit. When there is economic incentive, then mortality is disregarded altogether. For example, elephants are killed for their tusks, sharks are killed for their fins, and other people who kill animals because of the commodity they get from it. It is disturbing how the basic rights of animal life are discarded and replaced with a dollar sign. Viable alternatives to animal products should be considered if we believe that animals have the right to live free of suffering.

The core beliefs of animal rights activities are guided by their unwavering morality. Here are the things that animal rights advocates believe in.

Animals are neither machine nor objects but are conscious beings. There are also things that animals are interested in. Human beings should be responsible to respect interests of animals. Exploitation of animals by human beings is disregarding their rights. Treating animals as objects disregards their rights by human beings. Humans have no right to kill animals.

It takes volumes to really cover the scope of animals rights.

