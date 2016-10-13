The 10 Best Resources For Businesses

How to Train a Dog Excellent dog training demands time and a good attitude. This is the way to establish a relationship with a beloved your pet, after all. Because you have no means of communicating verbally, you have to rely on all non-verbal techniques available so your dog can get what you want them to learn. As you go through the process, keep the following tips in mind: 1. Be generous with your love.

Be sure to shower your dog with attention when he does the right thing. Tell him you love how he’s been a good boy. This is when giving an extra dose of attention and praise makes a difference. You can even go a bit over the top.

2. Give treats your dog really loves. A bag that says “All dogs love it!” isn’t always telling the truth. Some canines are very choosy when it comes to what they eat, but they usually love soft and chewy over hard and crunchy. Observe what treats your pet enjoys. 3. Be very clear on what exactly you’d want him to do. Telling your dog “no” is not bad, unless you don’t give him him all the information. Rather than simply saying “no,” tell your pet what it is you expect him to do. Dogs aren’t very good with generalizing and you have to understand that. Provide an alternative. If he starts jumping up on a guest, instruct him to sit. This will avoid confusion. 4. Be steadfast. In training a dog, all members of the family should be involved so that everyone is on the same page. If you say “go out” and your mom says “stay right there,” your dog will have no idea what to do. He won’t be trained. Consistency is always key. 5. Be realistic in your expectations. To change behavior, you need time. You have to remain realistic in your expectations about changing the behavior of your dog, including the time it will take for that to happen. But surely, behaviors that are thought to be “normal” for dogs, like barking, digging into mud or jumping, will take a lot longer. 6. Give him reasonable freedom. Many people make the mistake of giving their new pet too much freedom too soon. This almost always causes accidents that are related to housetraining and destructive chewing in particular. So, keep the dog away from unoccupied rooms and other parts of the house you don’t want him in, using baby gates if necessary. 7. Differentiate bribe from reward. Finally, with each interaction you have with your pet dog comes a learning opportunity; when you think about it, you probably don’t make use of food that much, except when you’re actively training.. So why is your dog still hanging out? Because you reward him with praise, games, walks and hugs. Remember, the behavior should come before the treat, not the opposite.