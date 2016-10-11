The Fed not to raise rates because economic growth less than satisfactory

Why the Fed won’t raise rates at all? Because the United States in August in 1xbet ?ep?a?o official website of employment data is not beautiful enough. United States jobs in August was 151000, with recent years United States increased employment data, the data is far less than everyone expected more than 200000. Step back from the more level up to look at United States economy: United States economic recovery! But the United States economic recovery is far from perfect. But from within the United States, over the past year, United States unemployment rate is lower than 5%. United States consumption data is also at healthy levels, expected this year’s United States economic growth to rise 2%.

However, the Central Bank continues to keep interest rates at ultra low levels, they said, “higher interest rates will lead to an economic crisis. “MUFG Union Bank Chief Economist Chris Rupkey said:” it cannot be said to United States economic growth was less than satisfactory. “Last week, in his speech, the Fed Chairman acknowledged that the Fed is likely to raise interest rates further in the coming months. But fed officials seemed to have not to do so.

In the economic crisis of 2008 to 2009, the Fed cut interest rates near near 0%. Now hardly benefit from the money in the Bank. Last December, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates range from 0.25% to 0.5% range. Yellen said that raising interest rates to slow. But raising interest rates once a year gave people the impression that the Fed be tamed! Even worse, the Fed worried that raising interest rates would lead to volatility. For example, in December last year when stocks a huge wave of interest rate hikes.

The Fed not to raise rates now excuses are untenable. A year ago, the Fed said, because of concerns about China and dared not raise interest rates. In early 2016, although everything is smooth, but the fluctuations of the stock market was still relatively large. Because of fears after United Kingdom took off in Europe, the Fed continues to put off raising interest rates. But the fact is, no matter what, United States economy was still running smoothly. All of these factors did not make United States derail the economy.

According to the Federal Reserve's concerns, may not raise interest rates at any time. The problem is that not all factors are perfect. People also worry that the economic base is not solid enough, worried about raising interest rates again would hurt the economy. Now we'd like to note after the Federal Reserve repeated concern no longer exists, but the Fed still raising interest rates. United Kingdom announce exit and did not let the global economic meltdown, China's economy is very stable. Oil prices are very stable. In addition, the United States stock market has hit an all-time high, United States employment data are also very beautiful.