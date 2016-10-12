What No One Knows About Horses

Horse Health- Feeding Tips for Horses Proper feeding is vital for overall horse health. Poor diet can cause issues such as reduced performance, lameness, colic and increased risk of catching infectious diseases. Apart from water, horses require minerals, vitamins, energy, and protein in their diet. Proper balance and quantity of the nutrients is vital. Nutritional imbalances, deficiencies and excesses all can negatively affect a horse’s performance and health. When deciding what, how much, and how to feed your horse, it’s important to bear in mind that horses have small stomachs, which limits the amount of food they can take at one time. A horse’s digestive tract is used to processing small portions of food continuously; hence, horses naturally nibble almost constantly. With this in mind, pasture is the most common food for horses. Most mature horses doing moderate or light work will fare okay with just pasture as long as they have quality forage and adequate grazing time. If there is no pasture or it’s inadequate, the next ideal option is hay. If fed on just hay, most horses will normally need at least 1.5 or 2 pounds of top quality grass hay, including timothy, fescue or orchard grass, per one hundred pounds body weight every day. If you supplement pasture with hay, then you should adjust the quantity of hay to keep your animal in proper condition.

A horse is adjudged to be in great shape when the ribs can’t be seen but may be felt easily. The weight of a horse can be estimated by using a height tape, available at many feed stores. With economical hanging or quality loading scales, it’s possible to measure exact hay weights. Top quality hay is leafy, green and free of excessive dust, mold and musty smell.

Horses fed on grass, hay or a hay and grass combination require salt for balancing their diets. Depending on age, performance and forage fed, horses can also require protein horse supplements, and/or mineral/vitamin supplements. Most stores now stock vitamin/mineral/protein supplements for horses fed on forage. These have fewer calories and are normally fed at 1-2 pounds daily for an adult horse. Due to limits on the feed that can be consumed, feeding forage alone can’t meet the nutrient needs of nursing mares, pregnant mares, growing foals, and hardworking foals. In such instances, horses may need a concentrate/grain to supplement the diet. Feed them appropriate amounts and kinds of grain/concentrate depending on the recommendations of the manufacturer. If you need to alter their diet, make sure to do it gradually. Horses still need to be fed forage at a rate of one or one and a half pounds per 100 pounds body weight each day for proper function of the digestive tract.