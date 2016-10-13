What You Should Know About Breeders This Year

How To Determine High Quality French Bulldog Breeders In case that you are on the lookout for a French Bulldog puppy to bring home to your kids, this article will help you determine who is the right breeder to get one from. Everyone has fallen in love with the frenchie pup because it is a low energy dog breed one can take care of and share life with. Below are some tips to keep in mind to ensure that you are getting your pet from a high quality French Bulldog breeder. Check the number of years a breeder has been breeding frenchies. It would be ideal if you are dealing with someone who has several years of experience under his belt. Ascertain as well if the breeder is active in conformation shows and competitions, and breed clubs.

Check if the baby French Bulldogs are registered. Typically, a frenchie without a certificate cannot be legally sold as a purebred. The certificate will tell you the pup’s registered name, the breed and birth date, along with the names of its sire and dam. It is the accountability of the breeder to register the puppy and transmit the certificate to the buyer within six months after the date of purchase. This service should be given free of charge.

Inspect the health clearances of the sire and dam. A breeder is duty-bound not to breed a dog that has not satisfied the required health clearances. If you are not familiar with the French Bulldog’s periodic examination, ask a veterinarian what to look for. Scout where the frenchies are being housed. Does the home environment where the puppies are raised feature a lot of handling and human contact? You can lavish a lot of love and attention to your canine but it will never make up for a dearth of early socialization. Know the breeder’s intention for this litter. With clear goals in mind, a knowledgeable breeder will plan a litter in advance to be able to choose wisely the sire and dam. If you are looking for a frenchie as a house pet or as a show prospect, go to a breeder who has the same intent. Check if the dam’s vaccinations are current. Mothers give initial immunity directly to their puppies. The puppies’ ability to withstand disease will be in peril if the vaccines are not up-to-date. Be familiar at what age the frenchie is prepared to go home. Usually, a period between seven and nine weeks is needed by the pups before they can transfer homes. This is the most favorable period for a puppy to switch from its litter to a new family. There might arise future problems with other dogs if weaned earlier. Conversely, more time with the littermates may mean it will not bond as well with human beings.