Why not learn more about Resources?

Things You Can Expect from a Service Dog

The service dog is one kind of dog which is specifically trained to help those with disabilities like hearing impairments, visual, seizures, autism, post traumatic stress disorders, mental illness and those with ambulatory issues. The service dog should have desirable character traits which include psychological makeup like trainability and being in good health. It is also necessary that the dog has a good temperament. One should also be physically fit and has sufficient stamina.

There are many service dogs that are trained and bred by a particular organization. Many of the common breeds which are not difficult to train include Golden Retrievers, Labrador Retrievers and the German Shepherds. It is definitely worth noting that any breed or mix is actually capable to be trained as a service but this will have to vary on the health status and the temperament qualities of the dog.

In the United States, the service animals are defined as dogs that are trained to do several tasks including guiding the people who are blind, pulling a wheelchair and also other things to do. This may also alert the individuals who have seizure or those who are mentally ill so that they have their medication. The dog can also be responsible in helping the persons with PTSD or post traumatic stress disorder when they are under attack. The service animals are known as working dogs instead of pets. The dog needs to be trained to offer service to individuals with disabilities. They would provide comfort, emotional support and other duties.

The dogs which are trained well are expected to do these things in public. The dog should focus on the handler at all times unless it performs the task that is trained to do. The dog is expected no to be anxious and should not react aggressively. This must walk nicely and should not be forging, circling, lunging or lagging. The dog must also ignore the distractions and must remain quiet unless it performs a certain task which it is expected or trained to do. Moreover, the dog should look professional and should be well-groomed and must be taken care of.

A registered service dog can be your constant companion or your best friend. Service dogs could get such classification by helping the owner with physical or mental issues. Such classification is actually not just limited to the service dogs. You should know that service animals may be classified as having the same abilities as the service dog. The service dog must be able to help a disabled person. Well, this is the reason why there are dogs that you see in the workplace and other areas where pets are not often allowed for such purpose.

