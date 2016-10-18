Why People Think Medications Are A Good Idea

Understanding Ear Infections In Dogs Ear infections in dogs are common and it could happen at any time due to different reasons. Canine ear infection can be caused by presence of ear mites, buildup of moisture or wax, foreign bodies inside the ear, allergies, excessive hair, and hypothyroidism. In addition, since a dog’s ear canal is vertical (compared to a human’s ear canal which is horizontal), debris and moisture could easily be stuck in the canal. Usually, your vet will take a sample out from the infected ear or ears and examine it under a microscope to understand which microorganisms have caused the infection. Ways To Tell If My Dog Has An Ear Infection There are different common symptoms that may indicate that your dog needs to have his ears checked by a vet. Remember, symptoms can vary depending on how severe and extensive the infection is.

o Scratching of the ear or area near the ear

o Your dog may experience pain when yawning o If you notice brown, yellow, or bloody discharge o Odor coming from the ear o Swelling and Redness o If you find crusts and scabs in the area o If you see cuts and abrasions near the side of the head o Hair loss around the ear o If your furry friend keeps on rubbing the ear and surrounding area on a furniture or floor o If they are constantly shaking their head or head tilt o When your pet is unable to keep his balance o Different eye movements o Hearing loss What Causes Ear Infection in Dogs? Bacteria are the most common disease-causing agents that lead to infection and inflammation of your dog’s ears. Additionally, presence of ear mites in the ears can also cause bacterial infection. There are also other possible causes such as trauma to the body near the ear, for example when your dog is recently in a car accident, the presence of tumors or polyps in the ear, as well as, the presence of foreign objects in the ear. What Is The Common Treatment For Dog Ear Infection? Usually a vet will treat canine ear infection with professional cleaning followed by medication given at home. Your vet may also recommend using oral or topical medicine such as Dr. Dogs Ear Oil. If the ear infection is severe, your dog may be kept in hospital for treatment. Typically, bacterial infections will resolve with early antibiotic therapy. Simple Ways To Prevent Ear Infection or Ear Mites in Dogs Regular pet ear cleaning may help reduce chances of infection. One thing you need to take note of, frequent and aggressive cleaning of the ear may also cause damage. Your vet will help determine and advice you of the proper care for your dog.