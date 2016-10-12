Why People Think Supplements Are A Good Idea

The Benefits of Nutrition Supplements for your Horses Nationally and internationally, many corporations create and distribute equine nutrition supplements. Supplements run the gamut and each supplement serves a different purpose for your team. With so many options, it can be daunting to choose the equine supplement that is right for your horses needs. The health of your horse is nothing to take a gamble on, so learning the best supplements for specific needs or ailments is necessary. Many horses have joint ailments, especially as they age. Equine joint supplements can help give some of that mobility back to your horse. In order to keep your horse’s mobility at maximum functioning, glucosamine is a fantastic addition. If tissue regeneration is needed, MSM can help restore functioning to joints. This is one of the most common supplementation varieties. Other equine supplements can be put into the horse feed to help with nutrient balance. Feed balancers are what these supplements are typically referred to as. These feed balancing supplements contain vitamins, minerals, and probiotics that horses may need in addition to their regular diet. In cooler temperatures, there are some gaps that need filled in with feed balancing. Feed balancers are full of the good things that your horse needs for optimum body functioning. Horses can also become deficient in salt fairly easily, so salt supplements or “salt licks” are another great mineral supplement. Wild animals are commonly known for having salt deficiency issues, but equine teams also occasionally face similar problems. To solve these salt deficiency issues, use salt supplements in food or salt licks in your barn or immediate pasture.

Some horses suffer from low energy and sluggishness. A wonderful equine supplement for sluggishness is omega 3 fatty acids. Omega 3 supplements are great for adding energy, but they are also great for a variety of body functions, including circulation.

Increased or unnecessary excitability can so call for additional dietary supplementation. Commonly, horses that participate in competitive horseback riding events will need a horse calming medication. Travel can be another point in time where a relaxer is needed. Supplements known as horse calmers are ideal in this situation. Mares need nutritional supplements more commonly than stallions. Often, when a mare becomes pregnant, she will suffer from discomfort and may need to take an equine supplement to ease her issues. Because a foal is sensitive to medications, you need to be absolutely certain it is safe for a pregnant mare to ingest. Specific products are created for these types of scenarios. Looking through a supplement distribution center, it may be stressful to know what you want to purchase. With a small amount of investigation, the ideal supplements for your team can be located and selected. There are many issues that horse teams can be plagued with, from pregnancy to excitability, and there is always a supplement to fit.